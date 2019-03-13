Oakworth Capital Inc. Acquires 560 Shares of American Express (AXP)

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,777 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 405 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $110.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The payment services company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Bank of America set a $108.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.80 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

In other news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $261,776.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at $813,072.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

