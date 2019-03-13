Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI) versus Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM (ACSF) Critical Review

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM (OTCMKTS:ACSF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Oaktree Strategic Income alerts:

This table compares Oaktree Strategic Income and Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income $47.67 million 5.11 $20.67 million $0.67 12.33 Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oaktree Strategic Income has higher revenue and earnings than Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.1% of Oaktree Strategic Income shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Oaktree Strategic Income shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oaktree Strategic Income and Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income 11.55% 6.93% 3.42% Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oaktree Strategic Income and Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Strategic Income 0 0 0 0 N/A Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Oaktree Strategic Income pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 29.1%. Oaktree Strategic Income pays out 92.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Oaktree Strategic Income beats Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

About Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM

American Capital Senior Floating, Ltd. is a business development company specializing in first lien and second lien floating rate loans. It also invests in equity tranches of collateralized loan obligations equity tranches of collateralized loan obligations.

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.