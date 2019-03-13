O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $99,000 Position in Qualys Inc (QLYS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,326 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,979,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,171,000 after purchasing an additional 98,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,392,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,238,000 after purchasing an additional 102,212 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,392,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,238,000 after purchasing an additional 102,212 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,005,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,577,000 after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 906,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,756,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467 shares during the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

QLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. JMP Securities raised shares of Qualys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

QLYS stock opened at $85.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.18 and a beta of 1.55. Qualys Inc has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $98.30.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.14 million. Qualys had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $407,201.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,299 shares in the company, valued at $19,517,948.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,893,274.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,853 shares of company stock worth $2,641,629. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/o-shaughnessy-asset-management-llc-has-99000-position-in-qualys-inc-qlys.html.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.