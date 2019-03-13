O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $88,000 Position in ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ACCO Brands by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,424,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 645,978 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,903,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,708,000 after purchasing an additional 449,077 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,573,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 628,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 375,353 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,407,000 after buying an additional 180,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

ACCO opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $910.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on ACCO. ValuEngine raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

