O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $18.90 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,504 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 29,393 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 360.6% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

NYSE:LOW opened at $100.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.16 and a fifty-two week high of $117.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 72.47%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

