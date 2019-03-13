nVent Electric PLC (NVT) Shares Sold by Mairs & Power INC

Mairs & Power INC lowered its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,160,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $48,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in nVent Electric by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the third quarter worth about $102,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in nVent Electric by 152.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE NVT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.18. 43,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,340. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. nVent Electric PLC has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $29.84.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $568.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.30 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 10.43%. On average, analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/nvent-electric-plc-nvt-shares-sold-by-mairs-power-inc.html.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.