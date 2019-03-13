NV5 Global (NVEE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NVEE. BidaskClub downgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Maxim Group set a $110.00 target price on NV5 Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on NV5 Global in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on NV5 Global from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. NV5 Global has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $96.70. The company has a market capitalization of $723.85 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). NV5 Global had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $115.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 410.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NV5 Global (NVEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.