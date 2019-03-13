Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NPV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.52. 4,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,432. Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

