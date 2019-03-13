Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NQP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years.
Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd stock remained flat at $$13.07 on Wednesday. 4,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,006. Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $13.11.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
