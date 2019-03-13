Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NMZ) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0595 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.

NMZ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,315. Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $13.39.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

