Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NAD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.51

Shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.51 and last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 3396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

Get Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAD. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 35.0% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 721,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 187,031 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 13.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 58,379 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund during the third quarter worth $4,506,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 31.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 39,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 11.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,864,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,424,000 after purchasing an additional 400,261 shares during the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/nuveen-dividend-advantage-municipal-fund-nad-reaches-new-1-year-high-at-13-51.html.

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NAD)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.