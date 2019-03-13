NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Has $142,000 Stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc decreased its position in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $87.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.58 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Richard L. Duchossois purchased 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $258.62 per share, for a total transaction of $504,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,201. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $96.67 to $93.33 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.67 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.42.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

