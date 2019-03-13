NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Acquires New Stake in Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $83,000.

NASDAQ ELAN opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $37.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $799.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Argus initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

