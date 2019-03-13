NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Acquires New Stake in Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $83,000.
NASDAQ ELAN opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $37.61.
ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Argus initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.
Elanco Animal Health Company Profile
There is no company description available for Elanco Animal Health Inc
Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN).
Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.