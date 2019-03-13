NuCana (NCNA) Trading 13.7% Higher

NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) traded up 13.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.91 and last traded at $15.08. 669,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 655% from the average session volume of 88,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $462.37 million, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 4.39.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNA. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in NuCana in the third quarter valued at about $35,885,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in NuCana by 26.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 827,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after buying an additional 171,858 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NuCana by 16.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 543,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after buying an additional 77,519 shares in the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in NuCana by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 447,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after buying an additional 58,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in NuCana by 82.4% in the third quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 39,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer.

