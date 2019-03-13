NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) traded up 13.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.91 and last traded at $15.08. 669,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 655% from the average session volume of 88,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th.
The stock has a market cap of $462.37 million, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 4.39.
COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “NuCana (NCNA) Trading 13.7% Higher” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/nucana-ncna-trading-13-7-higher.html.
NuCana Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCNA)
NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer.
Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained
Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.