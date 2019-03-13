Northern Trust (NTRS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Northern Trust have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Northern Trust continues to benefit from its strong wealth management operations, along with diversified products. Also, the Fed’s interest rate hikes are expected to further ease margin pressure and support its top line. Moreover, its impressive capital deployment activities continue to enhance shareholders confidence. However, despite undertaking cost-saving measures, mounting expenses continue to hurt the company's financials. Moreover, declining loans balance puts top line under pressure and poses as a key concern. Also, stretched valuation indicates limited upside potential for the stock.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTRS. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northern Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Northern Trust from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and set a $89.93 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Vining Sparks reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.64.

Shares of NTRS opened at $90.14 on Tuesday. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $115.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,737,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Northern Trust by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,933,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,270 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Northern Trust by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,852,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,404 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Northern Trust by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,494,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,628,000 after purchasing an additional 939,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,261,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $356,196,000 after purchasing an additional 648,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

