Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,886,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,251 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.13% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $109,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,611 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 7,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 62,428 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COG opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $716.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on COG shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.07.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

