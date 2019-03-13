Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,985,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 947,630 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $104,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 793,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 195,416 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 87,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 123,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 35,510 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 96,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 169,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 119,340 shares during the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a mar 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 91.91%.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded AGNC Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

