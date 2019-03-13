Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $152.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.29 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. Northern Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $4.49.

In other Northern Oil & Gas news, major shareholder Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P sold 4,198,650 shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $12,428,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,147,584 shares of company stock valued at $27,248,208.

NOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Imperial Capital set a $3.00 target price on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

