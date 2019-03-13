Northern Dynasty Minerals (NDM) Shares Down 8.3%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) was down 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.88. Approximately 199,928 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 281,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.
Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Northern Dynasty Minerals from C$1.00 to C$1.35 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $301.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile (TSE:NDM)
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.
