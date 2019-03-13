Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) was down 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.88. Approximately 199,928 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 281,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Northern Dynasty Minerals from C$1.00 to C$1.35 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $301.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/northern-dynasty-minerals-ndm-shares-down-8-3.html.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile (TSE:NDM)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.