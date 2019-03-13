Nomura Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 339.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,394 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of Robert Half International worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 86,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 25,888 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth $3,629,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 264,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,608,000 after acquiring an additional 101,900 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,596 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 75,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $4,962,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 352,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,323,336.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHI opened at $65.46 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $79.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RHI. ValuEngine raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

