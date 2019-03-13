Nomura Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1,226.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,623 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,786 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $450,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,435 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,745 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,385 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $818,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.64, for a total transaction of $9,385,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,708,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 203,152 shares of company stock worth $44,083,201. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.37.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $242.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.47, a P/E/G ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $160.08 and a 52-week high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.32 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

