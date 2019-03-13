Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in SCANA Co. (SCG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 176,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.12% of SCANA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SCANA in the third quarter worth about $14,035,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SCANA by 274.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 77,370 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in SCANA by 1,056.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 139,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 127,348 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SCANA by 1.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in SCANA by 20.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 236,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCANA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.03.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of SCANA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of SCANA from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, November 26th. Guggenheim cut shares of SCANA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.50 price objective on shares of SCANA in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SCANA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

SCANA Company Profile

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

