Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 272,798 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,020 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 272,798 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $33,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. UBS Group raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NVIDIA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NVIDIA to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.62.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $131,491.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,443,583.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $858,668.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,076,695.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,348 shares of company stock worth $1,007,805 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $162.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $98.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.93. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.46 and a fifty-two week high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

