Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 38,164 Shares of Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1,360.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,164 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens raised Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.16.

Shares of CNI opened at $87.58 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $70.36 and a 52-week high of $91.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.38. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.4026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 32.93%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

