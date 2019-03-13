Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (SBAC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

SBAC opened at $187.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $146.13 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $483.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.87 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Bank of America set a $189.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.63.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.27, for a total transaction of $1,296,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,668 shares in the company, valued at $11,425,230.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 30,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.71, for a total transaction of $5,525,333.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,372.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,063 shares of company stock valued at $36,220,211. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

