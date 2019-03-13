Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD) Position Boosted by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 82.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,278 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 343,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after buying an additional 13,975 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,280,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,067,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 459.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 62,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. Nomad Foods Ltd has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 10.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NOMD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods in Western Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagne, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; and other products, such as soups, pizzas, and bakery goods.

