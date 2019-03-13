Nobel Biocare (NBHGF) & BIOLASE (BIOL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Nobel Biocare (OTCMKTS:NBHGF) and BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Nobel Biocare has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIOLASE has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nobel Biocare and BIOLASE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nobel Biocare N/A N/A N/A BIOLASE -40.31% -76.74% -45.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.6% of BIOLASE shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of BIOLASE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nobel Biocare and BIOLASE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nobel Biocare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BIOLASE $46.93 million 1.03 -$16.85 million N/A N/A

Nobel Biocare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BIOLASE.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nobel Biocare and BIOLASE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nobel Biocare 0 0 0 0 N/A BIOLASE 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

BIOLASE beats Nobel Biocare on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the United States and internationally. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems, which are used to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications. The company also markets, sells, and distributes dental imaging equipment, including three-dimensional (3D) CAD/CAM intra-oral scanners and digital dentistry software. Its dental imaging products comprise 3Shape Trios intraoral scanners, digital impression systems, and software for taking 3D scans, which are used to design crowns, study models, surgical guides for implant placement, and event orthodontic and athletic appliances. In addition, the company manufactures and sells consumable products and accessories for its laser systems, as well as markets flexible fibers and hand pieces. It sells its products primarily to dentists in general practice through its field sales force and distributor network. BIOLASE, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

