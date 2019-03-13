Noah (NOAH) Trading Down 11.5%

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) were down 11.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.01 and last traded at $47.48. Approximately 732,959 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 283,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.67.

Several analysts recently commented on NOAH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Noah presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Noah by 377.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Noah by 35.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Noah by 26.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Noah by 63.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in Noah by 36.2% during the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Company Profile (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

