Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NINE) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) in a research note released on Sunday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a $46.00 price target on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering raised Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.79 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.48.

Shares of NINE stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $40.39.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $229.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.71 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NINE. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 356.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Company Profile

Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China. It operates in four segments: enterprise software and related maintenance services , software development services segment, B2C e-commerce and, and real estate development.

