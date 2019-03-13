Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $641.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) to announce sales of $641.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $653.10 million and the lowest is $630.00 million. Nexstar Media Group posted sales of $615.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nexstar Media Group.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.32). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $798.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NXST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.88.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $105.35 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $60.30 and a 1-year high of $105.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.