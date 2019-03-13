NexgenRx (NXG) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.31

Shares of NexgenRx Inc. (CVE:NXG) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The firm has a market cap of $21.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.90.

NexgenRx Inc administers, adjudicates, and pays drug, dental, and other extended health-care claims for the beneficiaries of health benefit plans in Canada. It offers prescription drug claims; dental claims; and claims for extended health benefits, as well as provides a health care spending account that offers an amount of money to an individual to pay for health or dental benefits.

