Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) Position Boosted by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Newmont Mining were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Newmont Mining by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Newmont Mining by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Newmont Mining by 377.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Newmont Mining by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 317,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 36,627 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Mining in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 17,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $635,094.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 236,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,796,497.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 277,823 shares in the company, valued at $9,418,199.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,350 shares of company stock worth $1,576,609. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on Newmont Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Newmont Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Newmont Mining in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

NYSE NEM opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. Newmont Mining Corp has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $41.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Newmont Mining had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Newmont Mining Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

