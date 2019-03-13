Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.73.

NFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial downgraded Newfield Exploration from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on Newfield Exploration and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Newfield Exploration to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 16th.

Newfield Exploration stock remained flat at $$17.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Newfield Exploration has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Newfield Exploration by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,183,441 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,649,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Newfield Exploration by 24.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after acquiring an additional 119,735 shares during the last quarter. Honeywell International Inc. increased its position in Newfield Exploration by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 300,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Newfield Exploration by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Newfield Exploration by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

About Newfield Exploration

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

