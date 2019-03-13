Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.73.
NFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial downgraded Newfield Exploration from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on Newfield Exploration and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Newfield Exploration to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 16th.
Newfield Exploration stock remained flat at $$17.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Newfield Exploration has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.85.
About Newfield Exploration
Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.
