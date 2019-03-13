New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,665 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.52% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $8,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 13.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,629,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,530,000 after buying an additional 429,978 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,030,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,842,000 after purchasing an additional 255,561 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,153,000 after purchasing an additional 233,793 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,229,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,595,000 after purchasing an additional 259,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,094,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,492,000 after purchasing an additional 65,155 shares in the last quarter.

PBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.48.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

