New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 246,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $7,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $670,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 423.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 27,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 522,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,349,000 after acquiring an additional 87,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

Fluor Co. (NEW) stock opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

In other news, insider Ray F. Barnard sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $122,898.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,372.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jose Luis M. Bustamante sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $101,433.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,537.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,570 shares of company stock valued at $506,670. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Monday, February 11th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

WARNING: “New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-lowers-position-in-fluor-co-new-flr.html.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.