New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.65 Million Stake in Alcoa Corp (AA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $8,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Alcoa by 2,970.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Alcoa by 414.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $53.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.27.

Shares of AA opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alcoa Corp has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $62.35.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Corp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

