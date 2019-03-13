Neutral News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (FMAO) Share Price

Media headlines about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) have trended neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have commented on FMAO. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.81 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.11.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

