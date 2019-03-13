Neuburgh Advisers LLC Purchases 47,564 Shares of Textron Inc. (TXT)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 258.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 47,564 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Textron by 4,444.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,274,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,159 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Textron news, Chairman Scott C. Donnelly sold 230,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $12,695,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 707,495 shares in the company, valued at $38,940,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $4,012,624.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,286,777.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,112 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,635 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXT opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $72.87.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.75%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.40%.

TXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Textron from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 price objective on Textron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

