Neuburgh Advisers LLC Purchases 11,934 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,934 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,966,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356,518 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,173,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,826,000 after acquiring an additional 368,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,343,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,935,000 after acquiring an additional 356,569 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,030,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,931 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,331,000 after acquiring an additional 597,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

NASDAQ HAS opened at $86.65 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $76.84 and a one year high of $109.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.35). Hasbro had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

HAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. KeyCorp set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Neuburgh Advisers LLC Purchases 11,934 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/neuburgh-advisers-llc-purchases-11934-shares-of-hasbro-inc-has.html.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.