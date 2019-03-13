Neuburgh Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,776 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the third quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

FLT opened at $231.80 on Wednesday. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $234.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.08). FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

