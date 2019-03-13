Neuburgh Advisers LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 438.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,778 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,616,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,291,000 after buying an additional 56,414 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,533,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,191 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,263,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,354,000 after purchasing an additional 444,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,966,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,536,000 after purchasing an additional 841,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,587,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

RPAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Citigroup set a $15.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $15.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Retail Properties of America Inc has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $13.40.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 4.24%. Retail Properties of America’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1656 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 64.08%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

