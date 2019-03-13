Neuburgh Advisers LLC Grows Position in Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 312,109 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $29,356,972.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $170,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,499 shares of company stock valued at $36,620,225 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $95.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.95.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Argus set a $105.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Zoetis from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.85.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

