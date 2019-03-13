NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.95.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Loop Capital cut their target price on NetApp to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on NetApp from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Cross Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NetApp to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th.

In related news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $1,280,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,645.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $333,350.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,229.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in NetApp by 8,090.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.57. 3,096,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,138. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. NetApp has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $88.08.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 60.32% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

