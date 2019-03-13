Net Element (NETE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:NETE opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.81. Net Element has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NETE. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Net Element by 179.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 98,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 63,360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Net Element by 179.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 63,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Net Element in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Net Element by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Net Element by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions, and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), security solutions, fraud management, information solutions, and analytical tools.

