Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $349,000 Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (HAE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 8,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $87.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $247.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.12 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

HAE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.75.

In related news, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 8,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $843,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $32,675.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,899 shares of company stock worth $1,594,528 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

