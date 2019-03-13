Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 2,390 Shares of J M Smucker Co (SJM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 10,391.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in J M Smucker by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,334,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,280,000 after acquiring an additional 293,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in J M Smucker by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,239,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,309,000 after purchasing an additional 708,976 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in J M Smucker by 12,668.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,351,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in J M Smucker by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,792,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,573 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in J M Smucker by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,453,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,910,000 after purchasing an additional 50,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on J M Smucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $120.00 target price on J M Smucker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on J M Smucker from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

SJM opened at $102.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.25. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $91.32 and a 1-year high of $133.38.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

In related news, insider David J. Lemmon sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $94,570.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy P. Smucker purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 579,652 shares in the company, valued at $56,956,605.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,173,060. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

