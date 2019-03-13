Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) & Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP.PE) Head to Head Comparison

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP.PE) and Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tsakos Energy Navigation and Navios Maritime Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tsakos Energy Navigation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Navios Maritime Partners $231.36 million 0.69 -$13.08 million $0.22 4.32

Tsakos Energy Navigation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Navios Maritime Partners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tsakos Energy Navigation and Navios Maritime Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tsakos Energy Navigation 0 0 0 0 N/A Navios Maritime Partners 1 0 1 0 2.00

Navios Maritime Partners has a consensus target price of $1.80, indicating a potential upside of 89.47%. Given Navios Maritime Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Navios Maritime Partners is more favorable than Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.6% of Navios Maritime Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Navios Maritime Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Tsakos Energy Navigation does not pay a dividend. Navios Maritime Partners pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Tsakos Energy Navigation and Navios Maritime Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tsakos Energy Navigation N/A N/A N/A Navios Maritime Partners -5.65% 4.57% 2.73%

Summary

Navios Maritime Partners beats Tsakos Energy Navigation on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters. As of June 12, 2018, it owned a fleet of 38 vessels, including 13 Capesize vessels, 17 Panamaxes, 3 Ultra-Handymaxes, and 5 Container vessels. Navios GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

