Nautilus (NLS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.88

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 289806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

A number of research firms recently commented on NLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. B. Riley set a $9.00 price target on shares of Nautilus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nautilus from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Nautilus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Nautilus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

The firm has a market cap of $179.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Nautilus had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 361.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, elliptical machine, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, kettlebell weights, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

