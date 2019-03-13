Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $9.05 Million Holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,872 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $9,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNP. Citigroup cut China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut China Petroleum & Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut China Petroleum & Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $9.05 Million Holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/natixis-advisors-l-p-has-9-05-million-holdings-in-china-petroleum-chemical-corp-snp.html.

China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $84.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.64. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $105.61.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas, and chemical operations and businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

See Also: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP).

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.