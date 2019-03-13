Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $8.44 Million Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $8,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,901,000 after purchasing an additional 28,992 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 26,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Richard E. Johnson sold 5,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $346,264.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard E. Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $485,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $2,065,270 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Badger Meter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

BMI opened at $57.46 on Wednesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

